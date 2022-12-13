Both Exies Diggers and Exies Eagles will head into their 50-over clash at Hanwood Oval looking to bounce back from defeats last time out.
It's been a mixed start to the season for the Eagles, having picked up wins over Leagues and Coro but haven't been able to string back-to-back results.
The shining light for the Eagles has been their batting in recent weeks, with the likes of captain Connor Bock and particularly Phil Burge making strong starts in recent weeks.
If the Eagles are able to find accuracy with their bowling, with wides hurting the side, they would be a formidable outfit.
It has been a tough run for the Diggers side in recent weeks, having not picked up a win in over a month with a washed-out game against Leagues followed by a loss to Coro and Hanwood in the past two weeks.
There were promising signs for the Diggers outfit, with Meli Ranitu able to find some form with the bat while Paresh Patil was also able to make a start.
They will be hoping that a return to Graham McGann Oval this weekend will yield similar results.
The meeting between the two sides in round five resulted in a seven-wicket win for Exies Diggers.
The 50-over game will get underway at Graham McGann Oval at 1pm on Saturday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
