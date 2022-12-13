The Area News

Exies Eagles take on Exies Diggers in GDCA first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:54pm, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Both Exies Diggers and Exies Eagles will head into their 50-over clash at Hanwood Oval looking to bounce back from defeats last time out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.