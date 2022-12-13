On another perfect morning for Junior Cricket three sides asserted their dominance over their opposition.
The Scorchers made a highly impressive score of 1/110, led by another large contribution from Josh Taprell who made 44 runs.
He was well supported by Flynn Crawford Ross who made 20 runs and Dexter Halliburton who added 15. Illya Lewis was the only wicket taker for their opposition, the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes batsmen had a real struggle to reach 12/31.
Zara Bastianon and Lara Badham both tried hard, scoring eight and seven respectively. Flynn Crawford Ross and Josh Taprell both picked up three wickets for the Scorchers. Riley Keenan and Dom Bailey both took two wickets.
The Stars continued their good form, scoring a very competitive 3/108 which could not be matched by the Heat who made 11/86.
Cooper Hunt again top scored with 19 runs and he was ably assisted by George Conlan 18, Bayley Hill 16, and Quade Conlan 14.
Ollie Nancarrow was the Heat's best bowler, snapping up two wickets. Ollie completed a good double with an innings of 23 to lead the Heat's run scoring, Eamon Whelan contributed 13 and Nav Singh 11.
The big guns of the competition, the Sixers racked up 5/181 in their game against the Thunder. Charlie Bunn was in great touch, hitting up 37 runs.
Other major runscorers included Archie Leach 33, Owen Condon 26, Hugo Bunn 27 and Hudson Crack 22. Braxton Catanzariti did a good job with the ball, finishing with two wickets for the Thunder.
Ben Spry was the Thunder's major run scorer with 18 runs, Matt Crosato was next best with seven runs in their team's innings of 4/45. Max Bunn, Curtis Krzus, Hudson Crack and Archie Leach all took a wicket for the Sixers.
The Cricketer of the week is Flynn Crawford-Ross, who put his hand up to help the opposition and then put in a stellar performance for them.
RELATED
Diggers put in a good performance to record a win over Leagues Club at Jubilee Oval on Saturday morning. Diggers made 5/69 (ave 13.8) and were able to restrict Leagues Club to 8/82 (ave 10.3).
Koby Muirhead made a significant contribution to Diggers score with an innings of 25. Reon Swart was next best with eight runs. Leagues Club's most successful bowler was Vivek Gullipalli who took 2/1. Max Lymer took 1/13 and Varis Gill 1/9.
Leagues innings featured a hard hitting 33 from Varis Gill and a handy innings of 22 from Jonty Conlan. Koby Muirhead completed a tremendous double snaring four wickets for three runs for the Diggers, Megh Chaudhari chipped in with 2/26.
Exies hit up a winning score of 7/106 (ave 15.1) to score a solid win over Coro who were able to get to 8/71 (ave 8.9).
There were a number of good batting efforts from the Exies. Daniel Taylor made 21, Kobi Nancarrow 21, Nate Hayllar 24 and Lachlan Spry 22. Ruby Kenny did well, bowling for Coro and captured 2/15.
Coro's innings was dominated by a last wicket partnership between Alec Brady who made 20 and Vai Patel 21.
Luke Ramsay was Exies most successful bowler, picking up 3/10. Andrew Maher achieved success with two wickets for six runs.
Koby Muirhead's match winning all round performance for the Diggers wins him this week's cricketer of the week award.
Griffith came away with a win and a loss in the second round of matches played in Wagga on Sunday. A T20 format allowed two games to be played on the one day.
In the first match against Snowy Mountains, Griffith made a defendable total of 8/84 thanks largely to a well paced innings from Alec Brady who finished on 41 not out.
Nate Hayliar tried to keep the score moving with a late order innings of nine.
After a good start, Griffith's bowlers let the game slip away when some big hitting from Cooper Smith took the game away from them. Snowy Mountains smashed 2/86 in 14 overs to come away with a comfortable win.
Griffith were able to turn the team's fortunes around with a win over South West in their second game.
Their score of 6/104 was just enough to record a win over the opposition who made 6/100.
Alec Brady again excelled with 20 retired. Kye Campbell added 17, Nate Hayllar 15 not out and Archie Leach 14.
Griffith bowlers kept South West at bay until the last four overs when a surge of runs threatened to deny them a win.
Lachlan Spry bowled a tight two overs to finish with 1/1 and Rory Lasscock took 1/4.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.