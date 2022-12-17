There's no denying Darrell Fiddler has a passion to strive for more.
"There's always room for improvement, once you do it right once, you just improve on that and keep going forward," he said.
And improving is just what the DeBortoli Wines farm manager did when he took out the Lamb Weston Stewardship and Community Award at the 2022 Zimmatic Trailblazer Sustainable Irrigation Awards on December 5.
His latest accolade is a reflection of his drive, after he was awarded the SunRice C21 Grower of the Year in 2021 in recognition of his innovative approach to farming and commitment to sustainability.
The awards recognise and celebrate farmers like Mr Fiddler, who are at the forefront when it comes to responsible irrigation, innovative water management and environmental stewardship.
"We're humbled to even be nominated for the Trailblazer awards," Mr Fiddler said.
He said biodiversity improvement has always been front and centre of their daily farming practices and the designing of farm layouts.
"It's good to get recognised for what we think is normal, we didn't think we were doing anything special. We're just doing our business as best we can," he said.
READ MORE
From farming seasonal rice and other summer crops to wheat and barley in winter, the judging panel were impressed with Mr Fiddler's commitment to research and innovation.
"Growing aerobic rice stood out as did his collaboration with research programs that benefit the entire industry," one judge said.
"Darrell has maintained significant areas to support native vegetation and an ethos of incorporating these into the design and operation of the farm operations.
"His openness to inviting not only researchers, but the community, school groups and industry onto the property and sharing his knowledge so openly were key factors in Darrell being awarded this accolade," they said.
Mr Fiddler said he enjoys working with PhD students and researchers.
"I have learned so much from them and built excellent working relationships through the on farm research they do with us," he said.
Lamb Weston's Simone Anderson, vice president and general manager Oceania congratulated Darrell on his win.
"Darrell demonstrates some of the values that we hold in high regard at Lamb Weston around conserving natural resources by supporting sustainable agricultural practices.
"Farmers like him being involved in research is so important because the best agricultural research is guided by the growers who will eventually put it into practice."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.