Griffith teacher Sue Paton was awarded a $10,000 scholarship to further study early childhood learning

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
December 14 2022 - 8:30am
Sue Paton, Heather Gowing with students Austin Henderson, Amelia Farronato, Bianca Bertacco, Mollie Mahon, Natalia Maugeri, Max Barbaro, Leo McNicol and Jett Singleton. Photo by Cai Holroyd

A long-serving early childhood educator has been awarded a scholarship for research but is set to share the spoils of her prize with the community.

