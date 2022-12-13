A long-serving early childhood educator has been awarded a scholarship for research but is set to share the spoils of her prize with the community.
Sue Paton, a teacher at Kindy Lane Preschool, is the recipient of the 2023 NSW Premier's Early Childhood Education scholarship, offering $10,000 for a study tour in early childhood learning.
Ms Paton has been teaching at the school for over 30 years, and says that facing unexpected challenges recently prompted her to look into how she could continue being the best teacher she could be.
"I was coming up against new scenarios at the preschool and I felt that I wasn't all on top of it, so that's where my studies started," she said.
"I've always been interested in giving children the best start possible, but I feel that we can never stop learning ... I started tweaking some things from research and it made a difference, that inspired me to put in for this scholarship."
I really feel like we can start at an early childhood level, we can make a difference- Sue Paton
While some recipients use the money to travel, Ms Paton has decided to use some of her share to bring an early childhood expert here so that more can share in their knowledge.
Ms Paton will be flying renowned early childhood educator and neuroscience expert Nathan Wallis to Griffith in late March to deliver workshops on early childhood science - with plenty of focus on practical advice for parents.
"A lot of people are doing a lot of traveling. I'm not doing as much traveling but I'm bringing an international guest speaker on early childhood development and neuroscience here to Griffith," she said.
"It's not just for educators, there's going to be a full-day workshop for educators and then a night-time session that is open to everyone."
Ms Paton said she was especially excited to represent rural and regional education on a wider stage, and hoped to expand what she learns to the centre and then into the community at large.
"I'm hoping that I will gain lots of knowledge and understanding, and with that, I can incorporate that into our centre and from there, we can incorporate it into the community and surrounds. Maybe we can lead the way in children's development."
IN OTHER NEWS
Heather Gowing, the director at Kindy Lane, said she was especially proud of Ms Paton and excited to see the further developments - but admitted she was a little relieved to hear that Ms Paton wouldn't be jet-setting off for weeks to study.
She encouraged parents and educators to take advantage of having Mr Wallis in town in the new year.
"I'm proud and I'm excited for the opportunities it will bring not just to Sue, but our whole team ... This is an opportunity for our whole team to grow, and parents to grow too."
"This kind of opportunity opens up other opportunities."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.