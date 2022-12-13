Cops step in after struggles to remove rowdy people

Police had to intervene in a number of incidents over the weekend, as rowdy people refused to leave premises when asked - prompting bans and arrests from police.
At around 10.30pm on December 9, a 41-year-old Coleambally man was requested to leave a club on Jondaryan Avenue by staff. When the man refused, police were contacted and firmly directed the man to leave. While the man quickly complied after this, he was issued with a $550 fine for failing to leave when staff initially requested it.
While rowdy behaviour is usually seen at bars and clubs, or just outside, police were called to a Banna Avenue supermarket at 9.30 on December 10. Police were called due to a 38-year-old woman causing trouble and yelling, and issued her with a five-year ban from attending the supermarket.
After formally being told to move on, the woman left without any further issues.
One hour later, police were threatened while attending a club on Jondaryan Avenue for a routine walkthrough. A 49-year-old man approached the officers and threatened to assault them, and was quickly asked to leave the premises.
He refused the request and was forcibly removed instead - when he failed to provide police with details, he was arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station. Police later identified the man and issued him with a $550 fine for failing to leave premises when required.
