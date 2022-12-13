The Area News

Police were called to a number of incidents of rowdy people refusing to leave over the weekend

Updated December 13 2022 - 4:58pm, first published 1:00pm
Cops step in after struggles to remove rowdy people

Police had to intervene in a number of incidents over the weekend, as rowdy people refused to leave premises when asked - prompting bans and arrests from police.

