Exies Diggers and Coro Cougars take second grade victories

By Liam Warren
Updated December 13 2022 - 12:18pm, first published 11:52am
Damien Browning picked up five wickets during Diggers victory.

Exies Diggers picked up a three-wicket win over Coleambally Nomads in second grade thanks to the bowling of Damien Browning and Dhruvil Patel.

