Exies Diggers picked up a three-wicket win over Coleambally Nomads in second grade thanks to the bowling of Damien Browning and Dhruvil Patel.
The Nomads won the toss and elected to bat, but only one of their batters was able to make a start.
Luke Roberts (50) was the only Nomad to break into double digits as Browning (5/10), and Patel (4/27) took nine wickets between them to restrict Coleambally to 94.
Shaun Iddles (3/8) and Roberts (2/7) tried to restrict the Diggers, but Dean Crack (35) and Masoom Patel (14) were able to guide their side to victory.
Meanwhile, the Coro Cougars were able to pick up a massive 122-run victory over Leagues.
Matt Signor (62) continued his strong run against the Panthers with a fifty while supported by Yash More (44) and Cooper Rand (31) with some late hitting from Matt Bruce (22) and Karamveer Brar (19*) saw the Cougars reach 5/208 off their 40 overs.
The Panthers struggled to get starts with Deep Patel (18) and Joe MacGillivray-Reeves (14) were the only batters able to get settled as the Panthers were bowled out for 86.
Nick Witherspoon (3/10) picked up three wickets while Digby Jones (2/20) and Jack Hutchinson (2/11) took two each.
