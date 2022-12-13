Theatre lovers, performers and backers came to the Griffith Regional Theatre to be the first to hear what the theatre has on offer in 2023.
The 2023 line-up is themed "Variety", and the program looks sure to live up to the lofty promises that implies with a packed schedule of family shows, new productions and a few classic favourites.
The night began with a stunning performance from Grass Roots winners Fates Babies, performing a cover of Rihanna's "FourFiveSeconds" while Leo Forner took the stage to play Chopin's "Raindrop" prelude on the theatre's grand piano.
Outside, Giorgia De Paoli and Alex Pieotroboni entertained the crowd with their own set.
Griffith theatre manager Margaret Andreazza took pride in announcing the line-up of shows for the year, beginning with the yearly return of Morning Melodies on February 7.
For schools and families with young children, the theatre will be hosting shows like Roald Dahl's "The Twits" and a production based off the beloved "Just" series of books by Andy Griffiths among others like the return of 'The Alphabet of Awesome Science.'
For those a little older, there are a range of musical cover bands - from Queen, to the Bee Gees and even ABBA, while plays like Wild Thing promise entertainment for those more inclined to the dramatic.
IN OTHER NEWS
There are also options for those who want to get involved either on-stage or behind the scenes, with the return of both the community musical, and the Grass Roots open mic competition - including an exciting reunion concert of previous entrants on April 13.
Mrs Andreazza promised that auditions for community musical 'The Wedding Singer' next year would be opening soon, and encouraged anyone interested to get involved.
She added thanks to the theatre's sponsors, staff and other benefactors who put their time, money or effort behind each year's productions.
The full line-up is not yet finalised, with the theatre still co-ordinating with some productions and shows for the next year.
More information is available at griffithregionaltheatre.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.