YENDA YARNS: Committee needed for mural project, Rotary plans monster raffle

Congratulations to Yenda Football Club for a very successful community ham night.
This event is just one of the events held by the community to create a wonderful atmosphere in our town.
Do not forget the Yenda Rotary Club annual monster Christmas Raffle, held at the Yenda Diggers Club on Saturday, December 17, starting from 5pm.
There's more than 60 prizes to be won. Thank you to the local businesses and community members that donated prizes.
A jumping castle and free sausage sizzle is planned for children and Santa is expected to make an appearance.
There will be food available at the club be sure to make a reservation.
A new project for 2023 will be painting a mural on the Tennis Club wall, this will be completed in conjunction with Yenda Rotary.
I am looking for a small working committee to help raise funds, write a grant or offer assistance in kind. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or ideas.
This will be my final column, unfortunately I am falling short of time these days.
I would like to thank everyone for their support and input to this project over the past couple of years. I would like to thank Declan Rurenga for his support and wonderful conversations (they will be much missed) to encourage me.
I would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Christmas, New Year, and holidays.
