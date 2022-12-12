The men's top division in the Griffith Touch competition has tightened once more, with one round to go before the festive period break.
LiveFit 24/7 were able to throw their hat in the ring for a finals berth after coming away with a victory over Guidolin Agrimac.
Simon Bonetti was able to open the scoring and give Guidolin an early lead, but it was a shortlived lead as LiveFit were able to hit back through Darcy Moon.
Good interplay between Simon and Greg Bonetti saw Simon over for his second try of the game to once more give Guidolin the lead.
After holding off sustained pressure from the Guidolin side, Livefit were able to head into halftime level with Moon crossing for his second of the night.
Fletcher Robertson was able to get over for Guidolin with the opening set of the second half, but Moon got over for his third to lock the score at 3-all.
LiveFit were able to take the lead for the first time in the game when Jack Moon was able to dive over before Moon made a break up the middle before passing the ball off to see LiveFit secure a 5-3 victory.
It was a round of close games in the men's competition.
George Duncan Electrical was able to maintain their second place position with an 8-6 win over the Legend, just behind Marchiori Constructions, who took a 4-3 win over Wiradjuri Dreaming.
In the final game, Tim's Trims were able to come away with a narrow 5-4 victory over Spencer and Bennett.
There was a nail-biter in one of the early games in the women's top division when Luna Wild took on Physifitness.
The two sides traded tries, and the game looked destined to finish in a draw.
That was until Physifitness were able to find an opening right on the final siren to take a victory which saw them pull level with Luna Wild on the ladder.
In the top of the ladder clash between Heart Racers and Snow's Excavations, it was the Heart Racers outfit who were able to come away with an 8-5 victory.
In the final women's game, Black Line Swim School were able to pick up their first win of the season with a 10-4 victory over Gem Girls.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
