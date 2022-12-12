The snack saviour: A guide to healthier between-meal bites

Healthy treats such as trail mix, yogurt, hard-boiled eggs and fruit are great snacks that will help you stay energised and focused throughout the day. Rachael Gorjestani on Unsplash

This is branded content.

It can be hard to maintain healthy eating habits between meals and throughout the day, as when we experience dips in energy, it is tempting to indulge in sugary treats. But it's important to find ways to maintain positive eating habits and not fall off track.



If you want to do this, there are certainly delicious and satiating foods that you can keep on hand in case of any emergency hunger that may arise.

Generally, the more nutritious food you eat, the more satiated you'll become, helping you last throughout the day. Things like trail mix, yogurt, hard-boiled eggs and fruit are great snacks that will help you stay energised and focused throughout the day. In this article, we'll go through some more of these between-meal bites in detail.

What are some good snack options that will help you stay energised and focused throughout the day?

Your diet not only consists of your main meals but everything you consume in the course of the day has a big impact on your overall health. Also, it's easy to over consume even between meals, so you must keep in check exactly what you eat and when. Having some of these following foods on hand will definitely help in the process.

Beef jerky

What makes beef jerky great is not only its flavour but its low-fat content and high protein content. This will make it easy for you to feel full in between meals and even help you recover from workouts, you can also buy beef jerky in bulk. Another great thing about this snack is its convenience to store and take with you anywhere since it's dried and doesn't require refrigeration.

Trail mix

An energising mix of dried fruits, nuts, and seeds, trail mix can provide you with a good source of fibre, protein, and healthy fats. Not only is it delicious, but it's easy to make your own blend depending on what your favourite fruits and nuts are to eat. This is also an easy snack to store and take with you anywhere.

Yogurt

A great way to get some extra calcium and protein into your diet, yogurt is an excellent snack. You should make sure that it doesn't have added sugar, however, as many brands add sugars and flavouring to their yogurt. The best options are generally natural greek yogurts as these have the least amount of additives.

Hard-boiled eggs

It's easy to boil eggs in advance, so you have something healthy and satiating to eat throughout the day. Not only do they contain protein but also choline, which is a nutrient associated with improved mental focus. All you need to do is add some seasoning, such as salt and pepper, and then you've got a deliciously satiating between-meal snack.

Fruit

Another great option is fruits, they are high in nutrients and can satisfy your sweet tooth whenever you might have cravings. While they are also a great source of natural sweetness, you should still be aware of how much you're eating so you don't consume too much sugar in one sitting. Fruits like blueberries, oranges, watermelons and mangoes are good options.

Nuts

While we've mentioned trail mix, nuts on their own are a great choice, walnuts, brazil nuts and other varieties are packed with healthy fats and some protein. They are also a great source of fibre, which helps keep you feeling full and energised throughout the day. Make sure you try some different varieties, choose the ones you enjoy the most and season them well.

Conclusion

These snacks can help give you the energy boost you need and keep you satisfied while maintaining your overall health during the day. Not only that, but they're easy to store and make ahead of time, so you don't have to worry about running out of healthy snacks. If you remember to keep these on hand, you'll definitely succeed in your health goals.