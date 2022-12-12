Students from Murrumbidgee Regional High School amazed judges at the Australian Virtual Astronaut Challenge in Sydney, designing a lunar rover to extract oxygen from soil.
Students Carl Zirilli, Luca Brighenti and Jonathan Davies were selected to participate in the challenge for their work in the Robotics Team in 2021, and were challenged to design a lunar rover that could collect soil samples and extract oxygen.
The group worked hard on the design, but recently took off to Sydney for the final challenge in Phase 2 - pitching the design to a panel of experts including Ted Tagami, the Education Chair at the International Space Station's US National Lab, and the chief engineer of Lockheed Martin, Julia Dickinson.
The team came close to taking out the top spot, but was narrowly beaten by Tara Anglican College in North Parramatta - however the work wasn't unnoticed by judges, with Ms Dickinson even contacting STEM co-ordinator Ian Preston later to commend the team.
"The feedback from judges and everyone there was absolutely amazing," Mr Preston said.
"It was a great opportunity to take students to be part of the Australian Virtual Astronaut Challenge," added STEM teacher and team coach Chris Parkin.
"They got to meet industry professionals and get a taste of the STEM world. We'll use the feedback to prepare for our next big challenges and hone Murrumbidgee into a STEM force to be reckoned with."
Of course, students took the opportunity to have their own adventures while in Sydney - touring Wollongong University and hitting the beaches as well as enjoying the Powerhouse Museum in the NSW capital.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
