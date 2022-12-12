Last Wednesday the competition was a Par with only a small field of eleven playing.
Congratulations to Susan Tyrell who came in with the best score of the day, +3 and took out Division Two (26-54) from Marlene O'Connell who carded +1.
In Division One (0-25) a countback was required as two ladies recorded the same score +1. Lyn Hedditch survived the countback and took out the wining voucher from Lesley Bock.
There were two balls in the competition and the winners were Julie McWilliam and Elizabeth Graham.
Similarly on Saturday there were only twelve competing in a Stableford.
RELATED
Congratulations to Thi Nguyen who had a great day on the course and came in with a fabulous score of 40 points, the best score of the day and won Division Two (27-54). Liz Humphreys carded 34 points and was the runner up.
Elizabeth Graham won Division One (0-26) with a score of 32 points. Two shots back was runner up Lesley Bock.
Today's competition will be a Maximum Stroke and a Stableford on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.