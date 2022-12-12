The Gold Medal playoffs for players who had won a monthly medal over the past year was held at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday with return airfares from Rex Airlines for the winner in each grade.
Travis Payne 67 nett was the A Grade winner, Brad Clark 67 nett B Grade and Robin Salvestro 69 nett C Grade.
The event of the day was a single stableford with 75 players.
Travis Payne 67 nett made it a double, taking out A Grade, firing 74 off the stick, carding birdies on the 4th. and 11th. Brad Lemon 68 nett 77 scratch runner-up.
Brad Clark 67 nett, also made it a double taking out B Grade on a countback over an unlucky Shane Gaffey also 67 nett.
Brendon Zambon 69 nett won C Grade on a countback over Steve Marland 69 nett second.
Travis Payne won both the 4th & 11th pins, Jason Magoci the 7th and 8th, he also carded an Eagle three on the 9th. Graham Campbell the 15th, Martin Sweeney 16th.
Vouchers went to 73 nett.
A strong Sunday field of 73 players contested Sundays medley single stableford.
Lama Lolotonga won A Grade, firing 80 off the stick to card 39 points.
Col Vearing 38 points, 75 scratch second on a countback over Anthony Ross 38 points.
Paul De Mamiel 39 points won b Grade, 86 off the stick, Craig Dredge 38 points runner-up, on a countback over Peter Henderson 38 points.
Greg Smith 42 points, the day's best score won C Grade on a countback over Solonika Pologa also equal best score of 42 points
Rob Lee won the 7th pin, Jason Magoci 11th, Jason Dunn 15th.
Vouchers to 33 points.
Ellen McMaster took on the ultimate challenge last Monday, December 12 in support of Cancer Council, playing 72 holes of golf in one day. She was accompanied by Fusi Fidow with at least 12 other ladies playing at least 18 holes. It would have taken a supreme effort, Donations for the charity can still be given, just contact the Golf Club on 69623742.
Players in the NcNabb Summer 5's ae advised that Friday is the last competition day with presentation to be held on Sunday, December 12 at 3.00pm.
This weeks competitions are all single stablefords.
The veterans played a single stableford with 37 players last Thursday.
Peter Henderson 38 points won Div.1 Gerry Cox 37 points second on a countback over Jim Dickie and Tony McBride.
Peter DenHouting 39 points won Div.2, Alan King 38 points second.
Henderson won the 7th pin, Lee Kimball 11th, Rob Trembath 8th.
Vouchers to 33 points.
The veterans are holding a Xmas event tomorrow. Tea and Coffee from 8.15am. 9.30 shotgun start, with a light lunch after golf with lots of prizes. Lady veterans are urged to play in the single stableford.
Veterans golf will continue over the holidays. Ladies welcome.
A single Versus par with 39 players last Wednesday.
A grade - Tuiru Phillip +6, Brian Savage runner-up +3.
B Grade - Derek Langford +7 on a countback over Steve Crowe +7.
C Grade -Peter Den Houting +1 on a countback Adam Truscott +1.
Pins to 7th Jorge Wood, 8th Tony McBride, 16th Steve Matheson.
Voucher to all square.
