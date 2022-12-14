Driver sentenced to community service following crash

A farm hand who fell asleep while driving between Hillston and Goolgowi causing a crash that led to the death of a passenger has been sentenced to 200 hours of community service.
Allen Diau, 25, a citizen of the Solomon Islands working in an Australian on a temporary visa was sentenced for the charge of negligent driving occasioning death in Griffith Local Court.
Diau had earlier pled guilty to the charge.
In documents tendered to the court, Diau and two passengers left a Hillston area farm at 6pm on December 18, 2021 to drive to Griffith for groceries.
Diau had earlier started his shift on the farm at 5am and finished shortly before driving.
Between 6.10pm and 6.20pm, Diau was driving south-east on a straight stretch of the Kidman Way and fell asleep, with his hand falling off the wheel.
The passenger in the front seat tried to keep the car on the road and wake up Diau and the car began to drift into the oncoming lane.
When Diau awoke he took the wheel but over-corrected to the left and the Toyota left the road, travelling around 30 metres before colliding with a tree.
Witnesses who saw the crash stopped and called emergency services. The passenger in the front seat was uninjured while Diau had to be extracted from the car.
The passenger in the back seat was wedged between the back seat and the crushed rear door, she was observed to be breathing but unresponsive.
When paramedics arrived they began CPR after initially being unable to find a pulse. The passenger was then taken to Griffith Base Hospital.
Diau was taken to Wagga Base Hospital and was moved to Griffith Base on December 23, before being discharged on December 28.
He was interviewed by Griffith police on December 28 and was arrested at 3pm and charged.
Diau's legal representative, Olivia Harris, asked the court to consider a community corrections order with community service.
Ms Harris said there were no aggravating factors with Diau's driving but conceded the offence of negligent driving occasioning death was closer to the higher end of objective seriousness.
She said the journey from Hillston began at 6pm and usually took around an hour and was started while it was still light.
"It's not a situation where it was the middle of the night and where he was about to start a long journey," Ms Harris said.
Ms Harris said Diau hadn't tried to minimise his behaviour, understood the impact of his actions and had pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.
Ms Harris told the court her client was unlikely to offend again and had good prospects of rehabilitation. She said he had secured employment with better conditions and was held in 'high regard' by his employer.
Prosecutor Fraser Lawrance said the court had to consider the need for deterrence and there was a premium on human life.
He objected to the characterisation of a 'short journey' and said there would have been a return leg to Hillston from Griffith with the groceries.
Mr Lawrance said through Diau's actions other motorists had been put at risk.
While he agreed the threshold for an custodial sentence had not been met, Mr Lawrance said Diau had been negligent while driving which resulted in a person's death.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said Diau's actions wasn't 'momentary inattention' but not an abandonment of responsibility.
"He made a decision, not a mistake," Mr Khan said.
"He should have heeded the warning signs yet he continued to drive and it has cost a life."
Mr Khan said he came to the view the threshold of imprisonment hadn't been crossed and acknowledged Diau's early plea, the contrition he had shown and that he attended the police station after being discharged from hospital.
Mr Khan convicted Diau and sentenced him to a two-year community corrections order with 200 hours of supervised community service.
Diau was disqualified from driving for two years from December 9.
