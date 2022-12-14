The Area News
Court

Allen Diau to serve 200 hours of community service after being convicted of negligent driving occasioning death

By The Area News
December 14 2022 - 4:00pm
Driver sentenced to community service following crash

A farm hand who fell asleep while driving between Hillston and Goolgowi causing a crash that led to the death of a passenger has been sentenced to 200 hours of community service.

Local News

