The Area News

Deniliquin farmer Anthony Roelink invites Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to inspect flood devastation

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated December 12 2022 - 8:36pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Roelink. Picture by Stephanie Ryan

A Deniliquin farmer whose 132-hectare farm went completely underwater except for his house two weeks ago has called for a federal inquiry into the devastating Murray region floods

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.