Reif Leach helped NSW finish second in the School Sports Australia 12 years and under Championship held in Ballarat.
Reif was the only kid selected from outside a metropolitan area and some tight bowling in the final gave his side a real chance of coming home with the gold medal.
In the lead up to the final, the young fast bowler picked up a wicket against ACT and Western Australia but it was the grand final where his ability to perform under pressure shone through.
After NSW won the toss and elected to bat, they were able to set a total of 9/160 off their 40 overs and the stage was set for a nail-biting finish.
Reif bowled well to have figures of 2/14 off his five overs bowling two maidens along the way to see the game head into the final over before Victoria White were able to get over the line with two balls remaining.
"It was a really exciting match," Reif said.
"It was unfortunate that we lost it, it went right down to the wire."
Reif said it was a great experience getting to learn from some of the best coaches in the state.
"It was very exciting and nerve-racking. It was a very good experience overall," he said
"It was good getting tips and working with coaches who really know their stuff."
AS for his own performance, the young bowler was happy with his performance.
"I think I bowled pretty well but I didn't bat much, just didn't get the opportunity," he said. "I do feel like I bowled well and was able to pick up a few wickets."
To cap off a strong year on the sporting field, Reif came away with the P & F Sports Person of the Year award at St Patricks Primary School which acknowledges students at the highest level of representative sport.
