Griffith's residents are 'driving' up donations for skin cancer awareness and research, as part of the Longest Day event - challenging golfers to play a massive 72 holes in one day.
The Longest Day is a massive test of skill, strength and stamina - to complete four rounds of golf in one day while raising funds for the Cancer Council to put towards research, prevention and support services.
Of course, competitors can choose whether to attempt 36, 54 or the whole 72 on the day.
Fusi Fidow took to the courses on December 12, determined not to let windy conditions stop him completing the rounds. He said that he was passionate about raising awareness of skin cancer and had been keen to participate for a while.
"I was supposed to join a group two years ago, but there was a bit of an emergency so I had to go and do that ... it's really just to raise awareness and funds for a good cause, people come here because of the sun but it also brings with it some of those risks."
Mr Fidow said that while he himself might be less susceptible, he wanted to raise awareness for all.
"I've been thinking abut it all week - skin cancer generally doesn't affect us but we have many friends - we've got friends and family so it's for them," he said.
While he signed up with a number of friends, work called them in so he will be completing the first three rounds alone - until they join him for the final run.
He added that the biggest challenge was fighting off boredom - even for an avid golfer like himself, running through the same course can get repetitive.
"I've finished 36 holes and I'm now halfway through the next round, there's only so many times to hit the ball in the same spot," he said, but added that support was around.
"Sometimes people come and caddy for you, hand you your clubs - having someone there to chat to really breaks it up."
Mr Fidow's fundraising page is available at longestday.org.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
