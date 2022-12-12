The Area News

Some Griffith residents will be taking to the golf course to raise awareness and funds for skin cancer research

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 12 2022 - 8:48pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fusi Fidow practising his drives in between his third and fourth rounds. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith's residents are 'driving' up donations for skin cancer awareness and research, as part of the Longest Day event - challenging golfers to play a massive 72 holes in one day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.