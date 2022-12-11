Proposal for younger voters not clear-cut

It is tempting to dismiss the Greens' latest push to lower the voting age as the standard cynical politics we've come to expect. And that wouldn't be entirely unfair.
The reasonable question being would the Greens really want to let 16-year-olds cast ballots if they didn't think it would be to their electoral advantage?
One could argue that we wouldn't know for certain what impact a younger voting age might have on election outcomes unless we actually made the change.
But it is generally accepted that younger voters tend to favour those on the left of politics, and opinion polls show much more concern about such issues as climate change among the young.
More to the point, it could be said that the debate should be about the merits of allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, not which party might stand to gain.
The argument is that young people should have a say; after all, the decisions of today are very much relevant to their tomorrows.
"They're being left out of the critical decisions that impact them and want their voices to be heard," the Greens Member for Brisbane, Stephen Bates, says.
This is true, and yet one could say the same about 14 and 15-year-olds, so why would we be stopping at 16?
Delineating at what age people are able to vote, or are otherwise regarded as adults, is clearly arbitrary.
Generally, the magic number is 18, but there are exceptions to that rule, as the Greens have pointed out.
At the same time though, there is, for example, a strong case to be made for raising the legal drinking age above 18 since we know the human brain does not stop developing until the mid-20s and alcohol doesn't do it any favours.
Most Australians would likely agree that it is preferable to have a consistent "coming of age", and, while in the past that was 21, today society has very much embraced 18.
In federal elections the voting age was lowered to 18 in 1973 after many states lowered the age from 21 in the years prior.
This is the point at which the law considers an individual to be an adult as opposed to a child, and that's important.
In the context of lowering the voting age, if we did so, would we also fine 16-year-olds for not voting?
If not, then we would be walking away from the idea that voting is more than a right in Australia, it's a responsibility.
