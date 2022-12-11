The Area News

Proposal for younger voters not clear-cut

Updated December 12 2022 - 12:02pm, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is tempting to dismiss the Greens' latest push to lower the voting age as the standard cynical politics we've come to expect. And that wouldn't be entirely unfair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.