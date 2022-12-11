The Leagues Panthers were staring down the barrel of a heavy defeat before stand-in captain Connor Matheson guided them out of danger against Exies Eagles.
The Eagles won the toss and elected to bat but were on the back foot early as Brad Moore (2/23) picked up Craig Burge (0) and James Mann (4), while Billy Evans picked up Josh Davis (2) to see Exies fall to 3/11.
Phil Burge and Zac Dart went about trying to rebuild their side's innings and push towards a defendable total.
The fourth wicket stand added 38 runs before Noah Gaske trapped Phil Burge (32) in front, but Exies captain Connor Bock and Dart were able to continue the foundation laid.
Bock and Dart were able to get their side to 88 before Bock (20) was bowled by Noah Gaske (2/42), while Viswa Ravi (1) was picked up by Connor Matheson (1/27).
Ali Mehdi joined Dart out in the middle and pushed their side to 132 before Dart (45) was dismissed by Evans (3/28) just short of his fifty while Mason Ashcroft (3) followed closely behind.
Mehdi (24) added some late runs before Michael Cudmore (2/9) picked up the remaining two wickets to see Exies bowled out for 154 in 37.4 overs.
The Panthers made a tough start in their response as Matt Keenan (2) and Cudmore (2) fell to the bowling of Sam Breed (2/31), while Noah Gaske (0) was knocked over by Bock (1/34) to see Leagues struggling at 3/9.
Matheson teamed up with Tom Bristow to get his side back on track with a 51-run stand before Bristow was caught off the bowling of Ahmed Bilal.
Jack Rowston joined his captain out in the middle, and the pair was able to get their side to 90 before Bilal struck again to remove Rowston (12), while Bailey Morrissey departed soon after when he was caught off the bowling of Mehdi (1/31).
Matheson was looking solid and just needed a partner to hand around, but when Brad Moore (8) feel to the bowling of Bilal (2/36), things were looking tough with the Panthers at 7/112.
Billy Evans (11*) was able to play the anchor role required, and with a 46-run partnership with Matheson (88*), Leagues were able to come away with a three-wicket win with 2.2 overs remaining.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
