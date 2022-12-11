A maiden first grade half-century to Jordan Whitworth has helped Hanwood head into the Christmas break with a victory.
Taking on Exies Diggers out at Graham McGann Oval, the Diggers side won the toss and elected to bat, but Hanwood was able to make an early breakthrough with Josh Carn (1/28) knocking over Nick Doolin (7)
Ben Fattore and Kyle Pete were able to put on 14 runs before Fattore (7) was the next to depart when he was trapped in front by Angus Bartter.
Meli Ranitu and Kyle Pete were able to get their side out of a dangerous position and past the 50-mark.
The third wicket pairing would steer their side to 60 before Kyle Pete' (22) resistance was ended when he was caught off the bowling of Kadon Williams (1/16).
Ranitu and Rocky Perre kept the scoreboard ticking over, putting on 28 runs before Dean Catanzariti (1/13) struck to remove Perre (8), who was caught by Bartter.
10 runs later, Ranitu departed when his innings was finally ended by the bowling of Gulfam Ahmad (1/35), but some lower-order runs helped Diggers push towards a defendable total.
Paresh Patil and Liam Greenaway were able to get their side to 117 before Greenaway (9) and Krish Chaudhary (0) departed in quick succession to the bowling of Bartter (3/28).
Patil (35*) and Diggers captain Ash Verhagen (11*) were able to put on 36 runs from the remaining overs to see the Diggers side finish their 40 overs on 7/153.
Dean Catanzariti and Whitworth were able to make 14 runs for the opening stand in response before Cantanzariti (4) was caught and bowled by Verhagen (1/28).
Hanwood captain Charlie Cunial joined Whitworth out in the middle, and the skipper wasted no time getting to work.
The pair were able to put on 44 runs before Cunial (23) fell to Liam Greenaway.
Whitworth and Oliver Bartter were able to guide their side into a strong position with an 82-run stand which saw Whitworth (57) able to post his first fifty before he was stumped off the bowling of Greenaway (2/26).
While Oliver Bartter (46) and Daniel Whitworth (3) departed, Pardeep Deol (3*) got Hanwood across the line with five wickets in hand and 8.4 overs remaining to just pick up a bonus point.
