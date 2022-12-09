The Area News

Council will vote on an amendment to alcohol prohibition hours - making it 8pm to 8am in Griffith parks

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alcohol prohibition potentially extends hours

Council's proposal to further limit alcohol in public parks at night may not address vandalism, but is hoped to make Griffith a 'more liveable city.'

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.