Alcohol prohibition potentially extends hours

Council's proposal to further limit alcohol in public parks at night may not address vandalism, but is hoped to make Griffith a 'more liveable city.'
While alcohol is currently prohibited in many of Griffith's parks between 10pm to 6am following a council resolution, submissions from police are prompting Council to potentially amend the hours and bring it in line with other parks - with alcohol prohibited from 8pm to 8am.
Mayor Doug Curran explained that the move was hoped to limit anti-social behaviour but said that it was not a targeted move to address recent vandalism spikes.
"We want it to reduce anti-social behaviour, and vandalism is anti-social behaviour - but it's not being specifically targeted," he said.
"I believe the vandalism is more bored teenagers than drunk people, you need a bit more organisation for vandalism."
He explained that the reasoning behind the restrictions was particularly important in areas with high visitor numbers - in order to put Griffith's best foot forward.
"We're seeing people having a bit too much to drink, they're fighting, swearing, yelling and carrying on - especially in those areas. We want to encourage people to be a bit more responsible, we don't want it to get too carried away."
"By all means, have a drink and enjoy yourself. It's that family and visitor vibe - ... It's more about the gathering of large groups."
Of course, some leeway and personal judgement applies, and Cr Curran explained that it was more of a general support for police to then exercise their caution and judgement.
"It will come down to their judgement, but there'll be signage and rules in place. If there's pushback, they have something to stand on."
if I pull up in a caravan, sitting outside under an awning and having a drink - we close it up if you're inside your own property - even if the property is on the land - it's more about the gathering of large groups
Alcohol will still be permitted within caravans or motor homes set up in parks,
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
