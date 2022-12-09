Griffith's City2Lake fun run has announced its return next year, celebrating it's tenth year since foundation in 2013.
The charity event tasks participants to walk, run or ride from Jubilee Oval to Lake Wyangan to raise money for local cancer support service Can Assist. The next run will take off on March 12, 2023 - a decade since the first.
While not every year has seen a run due to COVID-19, organiser Cheryl Wood said they were still keen on making the tenth anniversary an event to remember.
"We're looking for a big crowd, now that we're generally through the pandemic. We may have missed one, but because it is still the tenthyear , we're going to make it super big," she said.
"We want everyone to get involved, we encourage businesses, familes, sporting groups to sign up - print t-shirts, have some fun."
The 2022 run saw around 800 registrants, while around 500 turned up in the end due to the pandemic. They average around 1000 participants, so Ms Wood is hoping to top that next year with 1200.
"This year we raised $60,000 so we want equal or better."
Ms Wood, who has put together the event since it's beginning in 2013, said that the need for it was always there.
"The need for Can Assist and this money is still prevalent, they still help over 160 patients a year, and that is a costly exercise," she said.
"We do guarantee that all of the money raised goes to them locally."
That local spirit is reflected in the community's engagement with the event, with many businesses and organisations pitching in where they can - from catering a barbecue at the lake or helping co-ordinate traffic.
Registrations aren't yet open, but Ms Wood said they would begin opening up online registrations in January - before running a few in-person days from February.
Organisers are now looking for sponsors, with options available by contacting city2lake@gmail.com.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
