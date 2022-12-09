The Area News

Council will vote on the future of the cultural precinct consultants at the next meeting

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
December 9 2022
Future of gallery consultants set for debate

Councillors will debate the use and expense involved in hiring consultants for the Cultural Precinct plan at an upcoming meeting.

