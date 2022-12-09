Future of gallery consultants set for debate

Councillors will debate the use and expense involved in hiring consultants for the Cultural Precinct plan at an upcoming meeting.
The final meeting of the year for council could get heated, with a rescission motion lodged requesting council go back on a deal with Conrad Gargett consultants to create a masterplan for the precinct.
The Cultural Precinct committee voted to hire the consulting firm for $135,000 - an expense that hasn't come without criticism.
The motion was lodged by Dino Zappacosta, who has previously spoken against the hiring, and co-signed by Anne Napoli and Manjit Lally.
Mr Zappacosta said that he wanted the opportunity to debate both on the spend, and on the specific consultants hired.
"My main reason was to allow councillors the opportunity to review the situation, have a look at all the tenders that were received ... to allow councillors to also debate on whether the 135,000 is best spent at the moment considering we're going through some hard times," he explained.
Mayor Doug Curran said he thought a rescission would be 'shortsighted,' but said he would be listening to the debate on the night.
"I think this is shortsighted, in my opinion. I want to listen to the debate but I think the previous council made the right decision ...Is 135,000 a lot for a consultant? Absolutely, but it is money well-spent."
Ms Napoli said that she wasn't necessarily against hiring Conrad Gargett, but that she felt it was the wrong time.
"At this time of the year, we've had floods and the roads are all chewed up - I don't think the community will be happy to see council spending money on reports, they'd rather see money spent on sensible things like fixing the roads," she said.
She added that she would be open to changing her position on the night.
"I will await the debate which is the right thing to do, I'll see what the other councillors think."
Mr Lally was contacted for comment.
