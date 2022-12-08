The Area News

De Bortoli Wines have performed exceptionally at the Australian and international wine awards circuit

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
December 8 2022
De Bortoli Wines executive director Victor De Bortoli and senior winemaker Julie Mortlock. Photo by Declan Rurenga

De Bortoli Wines have won big once again at this year's wine award season - sweeping ceremonies at a national level and beyond.

Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

