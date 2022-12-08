De Bortoli Wines have won big once again at this year's wine award season - sweeping ceremonies at a national level and beyond.
The winemakers have been enjoying success across the Australian and international circuits, receiving commendations for their range including Botrytis Wines, Noble One and Black Noble.
The fortified wines took out four trophies, while the DBWS wines took another three.
De Bortoli winemaker Julie Mortlock said that she was especially pleased with the DBWS victories - considering their price range.
"We're proud of everything we do, but winning some trophies with DBWS wines which sell for less than $15 - that's a nice accolade when you're going up against some more expensive wines," she said.
She attributed the success to consistency.
IN OTHER NEWS
"It's about maintaining quality across all levels, and consistency ... if someone picks up a bottle, they know what they're going to get."
In total, the company was awarded 93 Gold medals - 52 of which were for wines produced right here in the Riverina.
Darren De Bortoli said that he was especially proud of the teams in Bilbul, Rutherglen and Yarra for growing and producing exceptional fruit that goes into the wines.
Ms Mortlock seconded the motion, wanting to thank the local growers especially - as well as the rest of the team.
"It's a team effort, at the end of the day."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.