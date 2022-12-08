The Area News

Ross River, Barmah Forest viruses found in mosquitoes in Griffith

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
December 9 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MLHD senior environment health officer Tony Burns says using mosquito repellent and wearing loose fitting clothes when outdoors is the best way to prevent contracting the viruses. Photo by Georgia Rossiter

Two more mosquito-borne viruses have been detected in Griffith, prompting health authorities to remind residents to protect themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.