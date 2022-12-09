Missed out on a ham? The Blueheelers can help
Yenda Rugby League Club's Christmas Ham Carnival kicks off on Friday. From 6pm at Memorial Park in Yenda there will be a barbecue, treats, a visit from Santa.
Community Gardens to light up with carols
The tradition of Christmas Carols by Candlelight returns to Griffith on Saturday from 6.30pm. This year's carols will be held at the Community Gardens. There will be children's activities, a visit by Santa and musicians including include Teneeka Andreazza, Laura Tarbit, Hannah King, Maika Ravitu, Rosanne Jones, James Walsh, Charlotte Finlayson, the Lolohea Brothers and Wrong Direction.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Good Daze starts your weekend at the Yenda Hotel from 7pm on Friday. Tony L is on the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. Mersey Beats will perform at the Coro Club from 8pm on Saturday.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
19 finalists in jewellery award featured
An exhibition to celebrate three decades of the National Contemporary Jewellery Award has opened at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery. The exhibition features the work of finalists in the national award. The exhibition closes on December 18.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
