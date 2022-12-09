The Area News
Things to Do

Christmas Carols to light up Griffith's Community Gardens

By The Area News
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year's Carols by Candlelight will be held in the Community Gardens on December 10.

CHRISTMAS HAMS AT YENDA

Missed out on a ham? The Blueheelers can help

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.