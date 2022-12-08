The Area News

Monthly social events from Griffith businesses are hoping to help retain workers in town

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 8 2022 - 4:29pm, first published 2:30pm
Business Chamber launches networking events

The Griffith Business Chamber is putting together a number of social networking events to help address the worker shortage crisis in Griffith.

