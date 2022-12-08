Business Chamber launches networking events

The Griffith Business Chamber is putting together a number of social networking events to help address the worker shortage crisis in Griffith.
The first of the 'Social Business Network's events will begin at Rooms of Requirement from 5pm, on December 9.
The chamber has partnered with Griffith City Council to put together the 'Social Business Network' of businesses around town following ever-increasing demand for workers while feedback from new residents show that Griffith can be a difficult place to connect with others in.
John Nikolic, president of the business chamber, said that solving the crisis wasn't just about attracting workers, but keeping them.
"It's a bit of a pattern, we see workers move to Griffith but they'll only stay for a few years because they haven't been able to form lasting bonds or friendships," he said.
"With the social business network, the plan is to have monthly social events ... the rationale behind it is to provide stronger social ties, particularly for employees who have moved to Griffith for work."
Different businesses will host events each month, with the exact format up to them.
"It's just an informal occasion for new and existing employees to get to know each other - for new employees to meet locals, drop in for a drink and say hello," said Mr Nikolic.
"It can be anything. It can just be seeing a movie together, go bowling, or meet up for drinks at the pub ... They don't necessarily have to invest financially in an event."
Mr Nikolic said that there was a lot riding on the success of the first event, hopefully attracting more businesses to host the events in the future.
While RSVP's are encouraged and available by contacting Griffith City Council or the Griffith Business Chamber, Mr Nikolic said they would also accept walk-ins.
"It's not a party without at least one crasher."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
