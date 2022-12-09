LETTERS: Tightly-held government seats see electorates overlooked

Greg Adamson is a friend of mine but I need to disagree strongly with his assessment of Helen Dalton in The Area News (November 25). My experience of this electorate goes back to Al Grassby and Lin Gordon, both Labor politicians. Then a change to National Party with Adrian Piccoli and Austin Evans being the last representatives.
With an electorate having a strong Labor or Coalition member it gets little attention from head office of the party in power. Electorates that get the most attention for benefits and funding are marginal seats. All parties accuse one another of pork-barrelling but they all concentrate on the marginal seats for favours and funding.
If you look at the incredible expansion of government projects in Griffith in the last four years and compare this progress to what happened when Labor and National parties had large majorities then gauge for yourself.
Cynics will say that all these projects were in progress before Helen Dalton won the seat. How many projects are promised but never get started let alone completed? In my opinion these projects have been completed because Helen Dalton made this a marginal seat and the government want it back!
There is an old saying "When you want to help people you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself you tell them what they want to hear". One's memory does not have to be good to think of an electorate nearby which demonstrates the point.
Helen may not be charismatic but she has come up the hard way. She knows that vested interests have sway over fairness and common sense and she is doing her best to change things.
Helen's biggest difficulty is the resentment and animosity with which the government treats her. Government should realise that Helen Dalton is our representative because we voted for her and she should be given the respect and co-operation given to any other member of the Parliament.
When you think of the contribution that the electorate, which Helen represents, makes to the government coffers she should be getting respect from the Government rather than antagonism and sabotage.
So my friend Greg, Helen doesn't have to change, the government has to act as mature people and not jealous and insecure children. The pettiness shown to Helen probably demonstrates why the present NSW Government has such a low standing and deserves to be defeated at the next election. I trust that Mr Chris Minns will see to it that Helen is given the respect that any parliamentarian deserves.
Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year for the Salvos.
I've been a Salvation Army officer for over 30 years - meaning over 30 Christmases of collecting, community outreach and lunches, carols, hamper packing, donation pickups and drop offs. It's easy to get swept up in the busyness - but in amongst it all, it's important to come back to what matters most, why we do what we do at the Salvos over the Christmas season.
'Leave no one in need this Christmas' is our message - not just physical need, but in terms of practical support, personal connection, kindness and love.
Christmas is very hard for those unable to make ends meet, for those suffering from the crippling financial impacts of the last few years. It's extremely hard for people that are without family or a support network, many of whom feel completely disconnected from society at a time when connection with loved ones increases for most. What is meant to be a time of celebration, sadly isn't for lots of Aussies.
Our goal is to make Christmas a safe and happy time for everyone - which is why we ask you to please give what you can to ensure no one is left in need of a warm meal, a gift, a safe place to sleep or a little bit of love this Christmas.
If you would like to donate to The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal, or if you need support, please visit salvationarmy.org.au.
