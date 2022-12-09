LETTERS: Tightly-held government seats see electorates overlooked

The Area News
Tightly-held government seats see electorates overlooked

December 9 2022 - 1:00pm
MARGINAL SEATS HAVE BETTER CHANCE FOR FUNDING

Greg Adamson is a friend of mine but I need to disagree strongly with his assessment of Helen Dalton in The Area News (November 25). My experience of this electorate goes back to Al Grassby and Lin Gordon, both Labor politicians. Then a change to National Party with Adrian Piccoli and Austin Evans being the last representatives.

Local News

