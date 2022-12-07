Over 40 of Coleambally's youth and the community came together to present a massive fundraiser performance on December 3.
"On Broadway: The Musical" collected a number of Broadway hits performed by young people from the region, bringing colour and music to life - courtesy of Coleambally Community Charity Stage Productions.
The group enlisted talented dancer Jessica Pound to choreograph routines - along with principal director Jane McMillan and assistant director Janet Lamont assisting in producing the show.
Ticket sales and funds will be donated to the Local Coleambally Rescue Squad, adding to over $200,000 donated to various communities projects and charities by the production company in it's history.
READ MORE
Ms McMillan said the kids had risen to new heights.
"Although most have never appeared on stage before, the kids have been nothing less than fantastic in taking direction from Jessica," said Ms McMillan.
"The kids haven't questioned or refused any task requested of them and continue to work very hard with much talent rising to the fore."
Ms Lamont added a glowing endorsement to the community for their assistance.
"It's amazing how the entire community has got behind this production ... Everything from donations for costumes, well-wishing us all, offering help in change rooms, in the wings and also with props."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.