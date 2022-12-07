The Riverina Country Championship side came within a win of emulating their 2020/21 efforts of qualifying for the final.
Riverina was able to make a strong start to their campaign in Orange, coming away with a victory over ACT.
While Haydn Pascoe (3) didn't trouble to scorers in the first game, the Riverina side was able to set a total of 260 thanks to fifties to Chris Galvin (79), Sam Gainsford (54) and Hamish Starr (50).
It was a close run battle, but Riverina was able to hold on, bowling ACT out just eight runs away from the target.
Taking on Central Coast in the second game, Riverina batted first once again and was able to get to 211 before they were bowled out in the 48th over.
Tight bowling from Hamish Starr (2/21) and Ryan Brown (3/38) helped to limit Central Coast to be bowled out for 144 to send the Riverina into a playoff for a finals berth with Western.
In the final pool game, Western won the toss, and some strong batting at the top of the order saw them able to post 5/294 off their 50 overs.
Fifties to Pascoe (58) and Ash Borella (53) weren't enough as the Western side was able to restrict the Riverina side to 234 and see them finish the competition in second.
Meanwhile, the Riverina Bradman Cup side, featuring Coro's Cooper Rand, played their first three pool matches at the start of the month.
It was a strong start for the Riverina side as they were able to chase down Western's total of 208 with three wickets in hand, with Rand (21) chipping in at the top of the order.
It was a tough second assignment taking on ACT in a Twenty20.
Riverina was limited to 134, which the ACT was able to chase down with an over to spare and five wickets in hand.
It was a nail-biter when the Riverina side took on Greater Illawarra in the second Twenty20.
The Riverina side bowled well to restrict Illawarra to 94 but came up one run short in the chase, with Rand (3*) finishing unbeaten as the side pushed for runs off the final delivery.
Riverina has four more games in the Bradman Cup that will be played at the start of January.
