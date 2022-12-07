Hanwood will be heading into their final game before the Christmas break looking to end the year on a high note when they take on Exies Diggers at Graham McCann Oval.
It was a welcome return home for the Wanderers last weekend, which proved fruitful as they picked up a victory over Exies Eagles.
Hanwood captain Charlie Cunial said the return to their home ground was welcomed by excitement.
"Everyone was really excited to get back out there, especially since we haven't been able to play out there yet this season," he said.
"I thought the pitch played really well. Joe Cat (Catanzariti) has been looking after it and has been getting it ready for six weeks, the only problem was that they couldn't cut the outfield, and that was the reason we couldn't play out there."
Hanwood will be strengthened this weekend with the return of Oliver and Angus Bartter, as well as opening bowler Josh Carn as they look to make the most of the home-ground advantage once more.
Cunial is hoping that the chopping and changing of the side may be coming to an end as they look to find some consistency.
"I think that is key," he said.
"I don't know how the others are going, but it seems like every week we have two or three out, so it has been a bit of a slow start.
"Now that the weather is playing nice, I'm hoping we will be able to get back to playing more consistently."
The batting had let the Wanderers down against the Panthers in a four-wicket defeat, but all of the top four were in the runs last weekend, and Cunial knows that will be crucial.
"The week before, our batting was pretty poor, so it was good to see the top four in the runs," he said.
"It is what you need, the top four need to be scoring runs."
Exies Diggers will be coming into the game off the back of a heavy defeat at the hands of the top-of-the-table Coro Cougars.
Cunial feels that it is difficult to get a read on the Diggers because their line-up has been inconsistent so far this season.
The last time the two sides met, Diggers were able to come away with a 61-run win, but the Hanwood side was without Cunial and Dean Catanzariti.
