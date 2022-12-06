The Area News

Tree of Remembrance in Griffith is here to remind us of the impacts this season can have on those grieving

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:48pm, first published December 6 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remembrance Tree back up in library

While Christmas can be a time for joy, many face heartache at this time of the year after losing loved ones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.