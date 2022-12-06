Remembrance Tree back up in library

While Christmas can be a time for joy, many face heartache at this time of the year after losing loved ones.
The Griffith LHAC's Remembrance Tree has returned this year, after taking a break in 2021. The tree offers an opportunity for all to remember those lost to us, at what can be a very difficult time of the year.
The Griffith Remembrance Tree began in 2019, after the 'Compassionate Communities' project for carers led to the establishment - but the success has kept it going.
The tree sits in the Griffith library, surrounded by empty cards and pens. LHAC chairwoman Margaret King explained the concept.
"Essentially, the tree of remembrance is a project run in a few places as an opportunity for people who are missing a loved one - not necessarily a recent loss," she said.
"They can write a little message to them, hang it on the tree and just acknowledge them and their love."
The messages will be collected in January, and Ms King says she has an idea to send them off in a fire and scatter the ashes - once it can be done safely, of course.
"We might have a little ceremony where we burn them and we scatter the ashes around - it's just a poignant opportunity to express love for someone who is no longer here."
The tree also serves as a reminder to treat people compassionately and remember that not everyone finds the season a completely happy time.
Surrounding the tree are support services for those going through grief, as well as advice and help for those unsure of how best to support a loved one dealing with loss.
