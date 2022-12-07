Leagues Panthers will be looking to build on the momentum gained from their first win of the season when they take on Exies Eagles in the 50-over clash at Exies No 2.
In what has been an interrupted season for the Panthers, they were finally able to pick up their first victory in only their second completed game across the first nine rounds before having the bye last weekend.
They will be without in-form captain Jimmy Binks and Reece Matheson for the clash with an Eagles side who have taken points off Leagues this season.
The Panthers will be able to welcome back leg spinner Noah Gaske who returned from injury in second grade last weekend and hasn't played first grade game since round four against the Eagles.
The absence of Binks means Connor Matheson will lead the Panthers, and he will be looking to the likes of Logan Matheson and Dan Bozic to get the runs of the board to set their side up.
The Eagles have had an up-and-down season so far, picking up wins against Leagues and, most recently, Coro before falling to Hanwood last weekend.
The return of Phil Burge to the side has given the Eagles a solid option in their top three, but they are in desperate need of their middle order to get some runs.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
