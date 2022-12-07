The Area News

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
December 7 2022
For some of the boys, this will be the first time in a plane at all, but the excitement outweighs any nerves. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The boys from Tirkandi Inaburra Cultural and Development Centre took flight this morning on their end of term trip - this time headed for Sydney and the area.

