The boys from Tirkandi Inaburra Cultural and Development Centre took flight this morning on their end of term trip - this time headed for Sydney and the area.
At the end of the school term, the young men usually take a trip somewhere in Australia to connect further to their culture and enjoy the sights.
"The trip is a balance between culture, and a bit of fun," said Graeme Cotton from the centre.
He added that while Tirkandi Inaburra focused on Indigenous culture from the immediate area, it was good to connect with the wider stories.
This year, Uncle Ian is promising to show them the cultural sites around Sydney, Newcastle and beyond.
While the trip usually goes by road, flooding and damaged roads have led Rex Airlines to offer free tickets for the boys in order for them to still enjoy the trip. For some, this will be the first time in an aeroplane - but they assured all that there were no nerves.
The company put up the cost for 17 tickets to ensure all could enjoy the trip.
"I'm very glad. We're very grateful, because not many people get tickets for free," said Jarell Ah See, one of the boys at the centre.
While keen to connect with the wider culture, yhe boys determined that they were most excited to go shoe-shopping in Sydney, as well as try out sand-boarding.
Shaun Richards was also keen to enjoy the food in Sydney - especially kebabs. The others were quick to agree.
Ben Curphey, the Futurecare manager at the centre, said that the trip was a joy of the year for the boys and himself.
"I really love going on these trips, it's a lot of firsts and I like just being a part of that," he said.
"It's a highlight - along with graduation day."
The trip has certainly excited the boys, with a few already anticipating future travel plans to as far as Thailand, the UK and Brazil.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
