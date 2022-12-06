On another perfect Saturday morning for Junior cricket, there were a couple of close games in the Master Blaster competition.
The Stars returned to the winners list with a narrow win over the Scorchers. The Stars big guns, Hugh Kite, 35 and Cooper Hunt 30 again led the way for their team.
George Conlan made a useful 18, Bayley Hill 11 and Quade Conlan 12, in their teams score of 6/130 (ave 21.7). Josh Taprell stood out for the Scorchers in the bowling department, picking up three wickets.
The Scorchers score of 4/82 (ave 20.5) nearly got them the win. Cowen Wynne led the way with 22 runs, Riley Keenan made 16 and Josh Taprell 14. Quade Conlan and George Conlan took the wickets to fall to bowlers.
The Thunder were able to chalk up a win over the Heat. The Thunder hit up 6/94 (ave 15.6) which was just enough to overcome the Heat's score of 9/102 (ave 11.3).
Ben Spry top scored with 22 runs for the Thunder. He was well supported by Logan Cowie who made 17 and Simon Ramsey with 13.
Ollie Nancarrow, Eamon Whelan and Harjun Brar all took a wicket for the Heat. Ollie Nancarrow also did well with the bat, scoring 21 runs for the Heat.
Nav Singh with 16 runs, Jonas Catanzariti 13 and Harjun Brar 15 all made useful contributions. Ben Spry was on target with his bowling, picking up four wickets, including a hat trick.
The Sixers continued on their winning way with a big win over the Hurricanes. The Sixers hit up a formidable 4/156 and the Hurricanes could only muster 5/48.
Charlie Bunn had a good day with the bat, hitting up 30 runs, Hudson Crack added 24, Archie Leach 19, Hugo Bunn 18, Owen Condon 16 and Luca DeBortoli ,17 . Flynn Crawford-Ross, Illya Lewis and Toby Lasscock all bowled well for the Hurricanes.
Illya Lewis with 13 runs and Lucas Lugton 12, were the best of the Hurricanes batsmen. Hudson Crack snared two wickets to finish as the Sixers most successful bowlers.
The award for cricketer of the week in the Master Blaster competition goes to Ollie Nancarrow who had a solid all round game for the Heat.
In the day night game played at Exies Number One Oval, Coro prevailed in a tight contest against Diggers.
Coro scored 9/69 which just eclipsed Diggers 9/65, Alec Brady was the star of the evening, top scoring for the Coro with 29 runs and then picking up three wickets to play a big part in Coro's win.
Roy Condon gave solid support with the bat, scoring 14 runs for Coro. Miles Condon top scored for Diggers with 13 runs. Lee Matthews was next best with seven runs. Apart from Alec Brady's 3/3, Ruby Kenny chipped in with 2/4.
The Diggers most successful bowlers were Jordy James who took 2/10, Megh Chaudhari 2/3 and Xavier Hoffman 2/6.
Exies also had a closely fought contest with Hanwood. Exies scored 8/121 (ave 15.1) and Hanwood replied with 5/69 (ave 13.8).
RELATED
Exies had a number of batsmen who contributed to their good score.
Jake Suine and Kobi Nancarrow both scored 20 runs, Nate Mingay made 19 and Lachlan Spry added 17 to the run tally.
Thomas Bray who took 2/11 and Harrison Palmer 2/6 were the most successful Hanwood bowlers.
Hanwood's batting was headed by Thomas Bray who made 19 runs and Josh Pentony who added 17. Jake Suine completed a good double by picking up two wickets for four runs.
Alec Brady is the runaway winner of this week's cricketer of the week award. 29 runs and 3/3 is hard to beat.
Narrandera scored a convincing win over the Griffith side in the third round of the Milliken Shield in Narrandera on Sunday.
Narrandera batted first and lost their first wicket in the first over of the match, to Reif Leach. From that point , Narrandera weathered a testing spell from Leach and Vai Patel and steadily gained the ascendancy.
They lost their second wicket on 67 and third at 105 before finishing on 7/136 off their 30 overs. Reif Leach was Griffith's most successful bowler finishing with 2/10. Three wickets were lost to runouts.
Griffith innings got into trouble early with Kye Campbell dismissed in the sixth over with the score on six.
Tight bowling from Narrandera restricted the score to 24 off 11 overs before Leach and Paxton Fall were dismissed in quick succession.
Lachlan Spry who opened the innings tried to hold the innings together but was the fifth wicket to fall with the score on 44. Vai Patel and Josh Taprell tried their best to meet the Narrandera challenge.
However the Griffith innings fell well short of their target in the 30th over with the score on 68.
