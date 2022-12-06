The Area News

Griffith Soroptimists wrapped up completion of a long-awaited refurbishment of a building in Pioneer Park

Updated December 6 2022 - 5:22pm, first published 4:00pm
Griffith Soroptimists have finished refurbishing a donated building at Pioneer Park. Photo contributed.

Griffith Soroptimists can rest a little easier, after completing work refurbishing a building at Pioneer Park.

