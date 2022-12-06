Griffith Soroptimists can rest a little easier, after completing work refurbishing a building at Pioneer Park.
The group has been hard at work for the last year with the finishing touches of the Soroptimist Round House in Pioneer Park.
The building was donated to the park in 1972, five decades ago by Soroptimists International. The Griffith chapter took on the task of refurbishing the building's exterior this year, and just in time for Christmas, the project has drawn to a close.
The building has had a wide range of hats - having been used for ticket sales, as a manager's office and a storeroom before it's current role as a display area for historical clothing.
Soroptimist Will Mead said that the rain had impacted the project significantly, delaying some of the refinement.
"The scraping, sanding, puttying, oiling and painting is all finished after lots of rain delays," she said.
The building is now adorned with photos from Griffith's early days, adhered to the wooden panelling for future visitors to enjoy and reflect on.
