Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:17pm, first published 1:00pm
Major Lyn Cathcart, Mayor Doug Curran, David Hammond, Sussan Ley and Margaret Bandiera unveiling the plaque. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith's three Rotary clubs met at Venetian Park to celebrate the planting of 200 trees, in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

