Griffith's three Rotary clubs met at Venetian Park to celebrate the planting of 200 trees, in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The clubs, along with Griffith City Council and the Commonwealth government, partnered to fund and plant trees in Venetian Park to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee earlier this year.
The Commonwealth government provided $15,000 in grant money for the trees, with the remainder of the project funded by Rotary clubs while Griffith City Council will install irrigation infrastructure to keep the trees healthy.
The clubs, community members, Griffith councillors, Member for Murray Helen Dalton and Member for Farrer Sussan Ley all came out to unveil the plaque and enjoy the trees - along with music provided by the Griffith East Public School band.
Mayor Doug Curran said that there were plans to install seating to further develop Venetian Park, which is one of the lesser-used parks in the area.
"I encourage the residents of Griffith come along and visit Venetian Park ... and we look forward to seeing what the park will become in years to come," he said.
"Griffith is so lucky to have three strong Rotary clubs who do so much for this area."
Cr Curran said it would add to the liveability of Griffith.
"Whether you're a tree person or you like the canals, whatever you might like - this is where you want to be."
Ms Ley said that she was pleased to be involved.
"If you plant a tree, it's one of the most important things you can ever do. Buildings fall down, a lot of consumables come and go but trees last forever," she said.
Some of those trees haven't quite lasted forever, with the number now down to 170 from the initial 200 as some have died and others have gone missing - although the remainder promise to provide a gorgeous grove.
