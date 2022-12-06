LOCAL LEADER: Cover up to avoid mosquito bites

Everyone is talking about mosquitos. They are everywhere. Pickers have explained how they have had to become multidextrous with their hands, as they simultaneously pick fruit and brush off mosquitos.
Due to the seriousness of diseases mosquitos can carry, Murrumbidgee Local Health District, and NSW Health are urging people to keep mozzies away by spaying up, covering up and screening up.
We are happy to hear that two towns in our region, Leeton and Deniliquin, are keen to start their own cultural festivals.
Leeton has a set the date to start their first cultural festival on March 18, 2023. These are excellent initiatives because it breaks down barriers, makes for a more cohesive environment and a better region to live in.
We have been busy fielding diverse requests for assistance and of course the visa area always a popular one. It is pleasing to finally see Regional Development Australia and Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) establish regional representations with an office opening up in Wagga.
The scheme allows Australian business to hire workers from nine Pacific Islands, when not enough local workers are available.
Carols in the Park 2022 went off excellently. Great feedback from guests staying at the Quest Hotel on hearing the community choirs with their amazing sounds sing such wonderful Christmas Songs. Let's look to the 2023 Carols. Thank you to everyone who participated in the event.
From all of us, wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Christmas season and a Happy New Year 2023.
