The Area News

Griffith Feral Joggers Hotfoot competition race five

By Ron Anson
Updated December 6 2022 - 12:04pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From a report writers point of view Brendon Sinclair is the Feral of the week not because he ran a long course PB taking 3 minutes off his previous best to run 2nd with a net time of 32m25s, but because he enabled a new name to be listed in the podium personnel for the long course.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.