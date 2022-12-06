From a report writers point of view Brendon Sinclair is the Feral of the week not because he ran a long course PB taking 3 minutes off his previous best to run 2nd with a net time of 32m25s, but because he enabled a new name to be listed in the podium personnel for the long course.
Lisa and Simon Croce opted for the short course possibly because they had to get away to attend a Christmas function and found themselves equal 3rd.
Aidan Fattore reacted to his handicap increasing from 19m30s to 20m by running a PB net time of 23m34s , taking line honours for the second week in a row resulting him now leading the competition by 59 points.
With only two more runs in this competition it is safe to predict his name will be engraved on the trophy for the third consecutive year. We know Brendon was 2nd and Keith Riley's 3rd placing has him second in the competition with 121 points. Sadly, there is no runner-up trophy.
The short course competition may well be decided on the final run. Gary Workman on 152 points leads from Connor Moore on 150 points. Gary's form reads 6th, 9th, 1st, 2nd, 3rd while Connors form reads 2nd, 2nd, absent, 1st, 1st so it would seem he has the edge provided the handicapper lets the status quo prevail.
Congratulations to Peter Stockwell who notched up 3,000km on the Hill, he also was 4th back. The shield currently with Ellio Minato will be handed over next week. Commendable PB's were recorded by Gary Signor, Rodney Savage and Sheila Marcus.
Meanwhile with the advent of summer a few regular runners namely Adrian Baird, Lachlan Date and his dad Warwick decided a walk would enable them to survey the scenery and they did, taking in a bit more than Stewart Woods whom I passed twice. Hmmm.
Welcomed back after a bit of a break were Lena Sergi, Sharon Careri and Niva Scremin. Next week the Feral's will meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start. Some people will run, and others will enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
