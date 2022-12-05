The Area News

Griffith Touch round nine

By Liam Warren
Updated December 6 2022 - 11:51am, first published 10:49am
Lily-Belle Misiloi has played a starring role for Snows Excavations as they came away with a nail-biting win over Physifitness in Griffith Touch round nine.

