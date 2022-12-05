Lily-Belle Misiloi has played a starring role for Snows Excavations as they came away with a nail-biting win over Physifitness in Griffith Touch round nine.
Snows were able to make a couple of early surges towards the line but the Physifitness defence, but it didn't take much longer for the scoring to be opened.
Misiloi was able to make a strong break, and while her original breakaway was stopped by a diving Jayda Cook, Misiloi opened the scoring two plays later.
Physi were able to hit back with tries to Lily Mathews and Layla Codemo before Misiloi scored her second to lock the score at 2-all.
Misiloi completed a first-half hat-trick while injuring her ankle, but Codemo scored her second to send the sides into halftime locked at 3-all.
The ankle issue was shaken off by Misiloi at the start of the second half as she scored her fourth try, but that lead was again shortlived as Havana Cook found her way over.
Snows were able to get out to a two-try lead, but the Physifitness side kept themselves in the game with two straight of their own.
Misiloi scored her sixth of the night before Emma Woolnough made it a two-try advantage once more, but it was set for a nail-biting finish with Jayda Cook getting over at the death.
Snows were able to close out the game to take an 8-7 victory.
In the other women's division one games, Luna Wild took a 10-3 win over Gem Girls, while Heart Racers took a 7-4 victory over Black Line Swim School.
The results mean Snows and Heart Racers are locked at the top of the standings.
There were two draws in the men's top division with George Duncan Electrical and Tim's Trim unable to be separated, and the same with Wiradjuri Dreaming and the Legend.
Marchiori Construction moved to the top with a 6-2 win over LiveFit 24/7, while Spencer and Bennett defeated Guidolin Agrimac 5-4.
