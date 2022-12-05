Griffith will welcome back Daniel Peruzzi and his brother Luke to the Swans for next season.
The Peruzzi brothers have spent the last two years at Coleambally where they have been consistent contributors in the Blues' first grade side.
Peruzzi was looking forward to getting back to his home club with his signing adding to what has already been a strong recruitment period for the Swans.
"Yeah I'm really excited," Peruzzi said.
"There is a bit of excitement around the club at the moment, so it will be really good to get back and I can't wait."
With a strong young core group and some quality recruits joining the club, Peruzzi was optimistic ahead of next season.
"I don't want to put a ceiling on how we are going to go," he said.
"But things are shaping up really well, they have already got a really exciting young group there.
"Then these top-up players from Canberra will really complement the young group I reckon.
"But it will be a really strong comp though, I have been seeing what other teams have been picking up so it will be a really good comp."
Peruzzi enjoyed his two seasons at the Blues with him thankful for how welcoming the club was to him.
"I loved it," he said.
"Collie are a really good club and they were really welcoming to us, so it was good to have a kick out there.
"I have no regrets at all going out there, I wish we won a bit more obviously but that's just footy I guess and it was still a good time."
Peruzzi was looking forward to returning to the Swans with his brother with him saying that his love for the club never went away.
"I still love the club a lot and that's never really left me so it will be good to get back," he said.
"My wife is also pregnant with twins at the moment so just being close to home as well and not having to travel for training is definitely going to be a lot more convenient for us."
There has been a fair bit of change since Peruzzi last wore red and white in 2019, with him just hoping to slot into the side wherever coach Greg Dreyer needs him.
