The Area News

Griffith will welcome home former junior Daniel Peruzzi for next season with him returning after spending the past two years at Coleambally

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 6 2022 - 10:31am, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith will welcome back Daniel Peruzzi and his brother Luke to the Swans for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.