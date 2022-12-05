Leagues Panthers are cementing their spot as one of the favourites to take out the GDCA fourth grade competition following victory over Hanwood.
The Panthers won the toss and elected to bowl, and Harrison Palmer (3/10) picked up two early wickets before Hanwood fought back through Daniel Mitchell (31).
Bradley Whitworth (18*) added some late runs, while Esther Sanson (2/10) helped to restrict Hanwood to 8/87 off their 25 overs.
Wyatt Carter (1/18) was able to make an early breakthrough, but Wesley Wate was able to guide the Panthers towards the target.
Wate (55 ret.) posted a half-century as the Panthers were able to pass the total with seven wickets in hand and 11 overs remaining.
It was a high-scoring game when Coro Cougars took on Exies Diggers.
Matthew Andrighetto (37) and Joshua Turner (20) helped the Cougars set Diggers 89 for victory. Veer Chaudhary (25) and Amitoj Singh (32*) help Diggers pick up an eight-wicket victory.
