The Area News
Photos

Rotary's Christmas Carnival drew hundreds out to Memorial Park to celebrate the season

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
December 5 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shivani, Jasmin Sahara, Matt Ingles, Erin Griffin and Tayla Burton. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The annual Rotary Club Christmas Carnival drew crowds to Memorial Park, coming out to enjoy raffles, food and drink, and entertainment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.