The annual Rotary Club Christmas Carnival drew crowds to Memorial Park, coming out to enjoy raffles, food and drink, and entertainment.
The evening kicked off from 5.30, with families flocking to the park ahead of a visit from the man in red himself, Santa Claus - who gave out some lollies to the children who made his 'nice' list.
Santa Claus was ushered in by the Rural Fire Service who toured kids through the fire trucks.
Dizzy Dilemma, Griffith's premiere hula-hoop artist, taught kids some tricks with hula hoops and devil sticks - while others practised their juggling nearby.
While the kids were kept busy, parents flocked around for the traditional ham raffle or simply enjoyed the live music on the stage.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.