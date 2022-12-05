The weather gods smiled over Griffith this weekend, and it was a welcome change for the Griffith Swim Club as they hosted their long-course carnival.
The Griffith Regional Aquatic Centre was a hive of activity across the two days, with swimmers from across the area looking to make a splash.
The event was also the first time the Masters swimmers had competed at events alongside the junior club.
Griffith Swim Club president Peta Serafin was pleased to see the event go off without major issues.
"It was a fabulous weekend, and we have had some wonderful responses, and everyone seems to have had a great time," she said.
There were plenty of outstanding performers from the Griffith Swim Club, with plenty of medals and personal bests (PBs) achieved.
Competing in the multiclass category, Nicole Taylor finished the weekend with 11 medals across her events.
Nate Mingay was another of the strong performers picking up 10 medals as well as setting four PBs, while Taylor Serafin was one medal behind with nine, setting five PBs along the way.
Rounding out the top four from the Griffith Swim Club was Archie Forwood, who finished with eight medals and four personal bests.
These outstanding results helped the hosts come away with the Gem Cup and the $500 prize money that came with it.
Rather than keep the money for themselves, Serafin said the club will be donating the money to clubs that have been affected by the recent floods.
"We are going to donate that to clubs who were affected by the floods in Cowra and Forbes," she said.
"They lost a lot of stuff, and we thought that they probably need it a lot more than us right now."
Serafin felt the performance of the club and what they were able to achieve across the weekend shows they are heading in the right direction.
"At this carnival, we were able to enter four junior relay teams in both the boys and girls," she said.
"I doubt whether that would have been achieved by any county club. We also had 29 swimmers competing at their first-ever qualifying meet. They were thrilled.
"That is what you work for and all those hours of chasing and building to get the perfect culture and the family orientation."
