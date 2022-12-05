The Area News

Griffith Swim Club take Gem Cup at Long Course Carnival

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The weather gods smiled over Griffith this weekend, and it was a welcome change for the Griffith Swim Club as they hosted their long-course carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.