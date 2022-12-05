Exies Eagles and Coleambally Nomads have maintained their gap at the top of the second grade ladder after big wins in round 10.
The Eagles were able to keep their good season rolling after they came away with a six-wicket win over Leagues Panthers.
While Teao Woetai (10) and Khizer Ehsan (17) got starts at the top of the order, the bowling of Cameron Harrison (4/23) limited the Panthers scoring as Leagues were bowled out for 104.
Peter Davis (44) and Jimmy Mann (16) got the Eagles off to a strong start before Raj Singh (2/17), and Noah Gaske (2/15) picked up quick wickets.
Fletcher Robertson (4*) and Arshdeep Sandhu (21*) guided their side to victory with 18.3 overs in hand.
Jack Weymouth-Smith (48), Jacob Breed (39) and Cooper Smith (20) got the Nomads into a strong position against Hanwood to finish their 40 overs on 8/193.
Tim Edgcumbe (6/23) ripped through the Hanwood batting lineup, with David Milne (11) the only batter to offer any resistance as the Wanderers were bowled out for 52.
