The Griffith toy run's third iteration saw a lower turnout than previous years, but still collected plenty of donations for flood-impacted families across NSW.
The run, organised by Rob and Janelle Smith, has addressed different disasters and those in need for each year - beginning by raising funds for a new freezer for Meals on Wheels in 2020 and then helping families impacted by COVID-19.
This year, the help went to families impacted by the persistent flooding across the state.
The run collects toys for kids and non-perishable food for families, before celebrating with a cruise around town.
While the turnout for the cruise was lower than it has previously been, it didn't impact the donations.
Kim Mecham from Hampers of Hope said that they collected around $2000 in cash donations, along with a pallet of food and a pallet of toys to donate.
"It all ended really well ... last year was better than this year, but everything helps," she said.
She added that the donations would go around the state and even beyond, with some going to Rochester while others will remain local.
"It's going all over the place."
Ms Smith gave a special thanks to the boys and staff from Tirkandi Inaburra, who made a sizable donation.
Ms Mecham from Hampers of Hope finished by thanking the community for their ongoing support, with a promise that while they will be taking a quick break for Christmas - they'll be back with further programs in the new year.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
