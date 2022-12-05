The Area News

Griffith Toy Run saw a slightly lower turnout, but still collected plenty of donations

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 1:00pm
Janelle Smith and Xavier Trembath, just head of the Griffith Toy Run. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The Griffith toy run's third iteration saw a lower turnout than previous years, but still collected plenty of donations for flood-impacted families across NSW.

