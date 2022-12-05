P-plater caught driving under influence

A 52-year-old man was caught by Highway Patrol police for driving without his P-plates, and under the influence of alcohol.
Police pulled over a sedan on Mackay Avenue for an RBT on December 2, when the man produced a P2 license and recorded a positive result on the breathalyser. Police also noted that the car wasn't displaying the P-plates required.
The man was arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station for a followup test. While his reading of 0.046 was just under the legal limit for an unrestricted license, his p-plater status requires a zero reading. The driver was issued with an immediate suspension and fined $886.
Police also stopped a Holden Commodore on Kidman Way on December 2 after observing the male driver using his phone while driving.
While the Victorian man recorded a negative result for alcohol, an oral fluid test came back positive for readings of cannabis.
The driver was arrested and taken to the police station, confirming a positive reading for THC. The sample was sent away for further analysis, and his license was suspended for 24 hours - along with receiving a fine for using his phone while driving.
Finally, the highway patrol officers returned on December 3 to nab another driver using alcohol.
Police stopped another Holden Commodore just after midnight for an RBT, when a 21-year-old man recorded a reading of 0.105 - over double the legal limit.
The driver's license was confiscated was issued and he was issued with a court attendance notice to appear on January 25, 2023.
