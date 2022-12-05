The Area News

Police had another busy weekend suspending licenses, with several RBT's returning positive results

Updated December 5 2022 - 4:33pm, first published 11:00am
P-plater caught driving under influence

A 52-year-old man was caught by Highway Patrol police for driving without his P-plates, and under the influence of alcohol.

