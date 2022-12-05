The Area News

Edward River mayor Peta Betts wins Nationals preselection for Murray

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated December 5 2022 - 3:01pm, first published 2:00pm
Edward River mayor Peta Betts and NSW deputy premier Paul Toole at Deniliquin on Saturday.

Edward River mayor Peta Betts has beaten long-standing Nationals member Sandra Williams on Saturday to win preselection for the seat of Murray.

TH

Ted Howes

Local News

