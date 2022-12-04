The Area News

Can we please have a proper hot summer?

Updated December 5 2022 - 10:45am, first published 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where have the hot summer days gone? Picture Pixabay

SUMMER kicked off a few of days ago. Apparently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.