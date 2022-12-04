Can we please have a proper hot summer?

SUMMER kicked off a few of days ago. Apparently.
For the first 48 hours or so haven't been what was once known as typical summer weather. Or is it? Is this the new norm?
Let's face it, the last couple of summers have been wet, cold duds. We had the horrendous fires that marred 2019 and blackened much of eastern Australia. We rejoiced when the drought finally broke circa January 2020.
It rained. After years of crippling drought, it finally rained. Hallelujah and pass an umbrella.
Problem is, it hasn't stopped raining since. Drought gave way to flooding rains, to borrow loosely from Dorothea Mackellar. We've endured two soggy summers and if the first couple of days of December are a guide, we're heading for a hat-trick in 2022/23.
Call this writer old fashioned, and to be honest, we've been called worse - but we're missing real summer weather. We're sick of heading to the beach on a Sunday decked out like we're heading to the footy mid-winter. Why, we've almost forgotten how to put sun screen on, such has been the paucity of hot, sunny days in the past two years.
Dammit, we want to throw our trackie dacks in the wardrobe and not disturb them until next April. It should be time for board shorts, t-shirts, stubbies and sweat, not thick jackets, beanies, hot toddies and chilblains.
And we've had enough rain. Surely. Give us some proper summer weather. Throw in a couple of late afternoon storms if you must, for that was once part of summer fun.
"Here comes the sun,'' the Beatles sang back in 1969.
Well, let's hope the sun is coming this summer.
Unfortunately, it's not looking too promising at the moment.
Still, it's early days. We live in hope.
Mick McDonald is a senior journalist with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.