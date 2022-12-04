The Area News

Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th

By John Bortolazzo
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:42am, first published 10:09am
It only needed a few days without rain for the Griffith Golf course to dry out and run to return to the fairways, reflected by the scores in last Saturdays M.D.M. monthly medal single stroke with 65 players.

