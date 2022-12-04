Matt Rumming 67 nett , 80 scratch won A Grade, nailing a birdie on the 7th. Just crowned Club champ, Jason Magoci 68 nett was runner-up firing one under par 70, birdies on the 9th and 18th and an eagle three on the 17th. James Whytes 68 nett best in B Grade, draining a birdie on the 18th for 84 off the stick. Jeff Wiscombe 73 nett second on a countback over Shane Gaffey 73 nett.