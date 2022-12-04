It only needed a few days without rain for the Griffith Golf course to dry out and run to return to the fairways, reflected by the scores in last Saturdays M.D.M. monthly medal single stroke with 65 players.
Matt Rumming 67 nett , 80 scratch won A Grade, nailing a birdie on the 7th. Just crowned Club champ, Jason Magoci 68 nett was runner-up firing one under par 70, birdies on the 9th and 18th and an eagle three on the 17th. James Whytes 68 nett best in B Grade, draining a birdie on the 18th for 84 off the stick. Jeff Wiscombe 73 nett second on a countback over Shane Gaffey 73 nett.
Graeme Trevett 70 nett won C Grade, shooting 94 with four pars over John Harrison 72 nett, nailing a birdie on the 5th.
Pins to 4th Bryan Salvestro, 7th Matt Rumming, 8th Travis Payne, 11th Jason Magoci, 15th Trevor Richards, 16th Ngarau Noa.
There was also a field of 65 players contesting a medley single stableford on a warm Sunday. Lama Lolotonga 41 points won A Grade, ahead of Graham Richens 40 points. Shane Gaffey 38 points best in B Grade. Jeff Wiscombe 38 points second.
With hot scores as hot as the day in C Grade Adam Scott 42 points taking the win, Damon Clark 40 points second.
Pins to 7th Anthony Ross, 8th Bryan Trembath, 11th Brett Angel.
A small but enthusiastic field played in the Sacred Heart Parish Golf Day on Sunday.
The event a Three Person Ambrose. Nothing separated the teams of Joe Cudmore, Father Grace and John Bortolazzo and Dennis Hickey, Garnett Reade and Darcy Carnell, so in fairness, the spoils were shared.
Over 200 cards were returned in the McNabb Summer 5's last week.
The final week nine will be played from Monday, December 12, to Friday, December 16 with presentation on Sunday, December 18.
The Gold Medal final will be played this coming Saturday. December 11 players who have won a monthly medal over the past year will playoff for the gold medal in the grade they won the medal.
The Pro Shop is fully stocked with plenty of gifts for Christmas.
Today's event is a single Versus Par, single stroke on Saturday and medley single stableford on Sunday.
The veterans played a single stableford with 33 players in two grades. Lee Kimball 44 points won Div.1, Jim Dickie 41 points runner-up. Wal Hood 37 points won Div.2, Garnett Reade 34 points second, on a countback over Noel Foley. Lee Kimball won both the 7th. and 8th. pins, Don Coleman 4th.
A two grade single stableford last Wednesday with 33 players. Div.1 won by Ryan Harrison 43 points, Runner-up Derek Langford 36 points. Div. 2 winner Frank Zambon 41 points, runner-up Jack Draskovic 36 points. Pins to 7th & Pro Pin Taoloa Toru, 11th Robin Salvestro. Alf Franchi Eagled the 9th.
